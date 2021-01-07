2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Rear Vision Camera

Rear cross traffic alert

Rear Park Assist with audible warning

Steering column, tilt

Roof rails, black

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Tool kit, road emergency

Fog lamps, front

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, body-colour

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Door locks, rear child security

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Defogger, rear-window electric

E10 Fuel capable

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Engine control, stop-start system

Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Alternator, 170 amps

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Mirror caps, body-colour

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Horn, dual-note

Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer

Rear seat reminder

Headlamps, high intensity discharge

Active aero shutters, upper and lower

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding, body-colour, with turn signal indicators

Mouldings, Black bodyside

Mouldings, rocker, Black

Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall

Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel

Compass display, digital

Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray

Cup holders, 10 total

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke

Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors

Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio

Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear

Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System

Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)

GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)

Traction Mode Select

Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...