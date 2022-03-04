$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD - Leather Seats - Premium Audio
33,160KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644199
- Stock #: N111A
- VIN: 2FMPK4K99KBB50729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bugundy Velvet
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Fuel efficient with unstoppable performance, the Ford Edge is here to get you where ever you want to go. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 33,160 kms. It's bugundy velvet in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium AWD. Upgrading to this Ford Edge Titanium is a great choice as it comes loaded with an impressive list of features including unique aluminum wheels and exterior chrome trim, a 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a power rear liftgate, power and heated leather seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K99KBB50729.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Blind Spot Assist
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Emergency Braking
Premium Audio
Sync
Lane Keep Assist
4G LTE
