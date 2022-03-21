$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
45,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8730851
- Stock #: 1729
- VIN: 1FM5K8HT3KGA13831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
The Ford Explorer is primed for modern-day exploration. Its adjustable interior offers space and comfort for the whole family. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 45,000 kms. It's white platinum in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford Explorer Platinum is an excellent choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and classy exterior styling, a massive sunroof and a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a 500-watt premium Sony audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated Nirvana leather heated and cooled seats with accent stitching, genuine wood trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a rear and front view camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HT3KGA13831.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Power Tailgate
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Blind Spot Detection
SYNC 3
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
