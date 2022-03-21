$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2019 Ford Explorer
2019 Ford Explorer
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
93,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813987
- Stock #: N037A
- VIN: 1FM5K8FH2KGA65952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BURGANDY VELVET
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Explorer has plenty of dynamic features, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 93,000 kms. It's burgandy velvet in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Add a touch of luxury with this premium Ford Explorer Limited as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and a premium Sony audio system. It also features larger aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a rear and front view camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8FH2KGA65952.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Power Tailgate
Blind Spot Detection
SYNC 3
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0