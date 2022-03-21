2019 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8813987

8813987 Stock #: N037A

N037A VIN: 1FM5K8FH2KGA65952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BURGANDY VELVET

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist Power Tailgate Blind Spot Detection SYNC 3 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360

