$44,694 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 1 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10360056

10360056 Stock #: P159A

P159A VIN: 1FTEW1EP6KFD21931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,122 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.