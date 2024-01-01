Menu
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 177,000 kms. Its oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150s trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.

177,000 KM

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

177,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E52KKD20222

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 177,000 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E52KKD20222.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Aluminum Wheels

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

SiriusXM
Chrome Exterior Accents
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

