2019 Ford F-350

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Exterior Running Boards Aluminum Wheels Steel spare wheel Convenience Block Heater Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM HD shock absorbers Rear centre armrest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Chrome rear step bumper Front Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Transmission w/Oil Cooler KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Aluminum Panels Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Power Rear Window w/Defroster Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light HD 200 Amp Alternator Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.