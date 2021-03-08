Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,450 kms. It's blue jean in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. This Super Duty Lariat offers a great blend of features and value. This truck comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Bang & Olufsen premium audio, 2 smart charging USB ports, a rearview camera with reverse sensing system, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, running boards, power folding and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a trailer hitch, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2KED88736.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Steel spare wheel
Block Heater
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed antenna
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
HD shock absorbers
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning