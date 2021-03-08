Menu
2019 Ford F-350

15,450 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats

Location

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,450KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6644696
  Stock #: M077A
  VIN: 1FT8W3BT2KED88736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jean
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,450 kms. It's blue jean in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. This Super Duty Lariat offers a great blend of features and value. This truck comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Bang & Olufsen premium audio, 2 smart charging USB ports, a rearview camera with reverse sensing system, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, running boards, power folding and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a trailer hitch, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2KED88736.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Steel spare wheel
Block Heater
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed antenna
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
HD shock absorbers
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
HD 200 Amp Alternator
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

