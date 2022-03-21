$93,694+ tax & licensing
$93,694
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats
Location
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
51,787KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8668097
- Stock #: N174A
- VIN: 1FT8W3DT4KEC71964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 51,787 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT4KEC71964.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $610.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Sync
SiriusXM
4G LTE
