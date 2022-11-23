Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-350

64,000 KM

Details Description

$81,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$81,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$81,694

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9435915
  • Stock #: N264A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT3KEE48409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-350, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 64,000 kms. It's white platinum in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3KEE48409.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $532.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.

Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

2015 Ford Escape Tit...
 78,214 KM
$24,694 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Supe...
 64,000 KM
$81,694 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titan...
 98,100 KM
$25,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory