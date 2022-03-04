$52,694+ tax & licensing
$52,694
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2019 GMC Canyon
- Low Mileage
Location
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
25,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644193
- Stock #: N082A
- VIN: 1GTG6EEN3K1214721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This 2019 GMC Canyon is a comfortable and civilized truck that allows for easy access and exceptional management of your cargo. This 2019 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2019 GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 25,125 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $343.31 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
