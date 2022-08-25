$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Yukon XL
SLT - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
65,658KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9001615
- Stock #: N188A
- VIN: 1GKS2GKC8KR188580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This GMC Yukon XL offers convenience and premium comfort with smart, innovative functionality. This 2019 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 65,658 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Yukon SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with more luxurious features like heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium sound system, stylish aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. It is also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and heated power side mirrors for style, convenience and capability plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Forward Collision Alert, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Forward collision alert
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Intellibeam
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
