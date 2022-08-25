2019 GMC Yukon XL

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 6 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9001615

9001615 Stock #: N188A

N188A VIN: 1GKS2GKC8KR188580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,658 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Liftgate Safety Forward collision alert Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist Intellibeam Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.