Theres simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what youd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 141,500 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

141,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

13144216

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,500KM
VIN 1C4RJFCTXKC794410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 141,500 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCTXKC794410.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
141,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee