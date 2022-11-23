$69,694+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve - Premium Audio
Location
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
63,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335950
- Stock #: 1758
- VIN: 5LMJJ2LT7KEL23009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Stylish and luxurious with a presence like no other, this Lincoln Navigator will take you anywhere in premium style and comfort. This 2019 Lincoln Navigator is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Lincoln Navigator is better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to comfort, space, and style for all. This Navigator also presents a strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator a top player in its competitive segment. This SUV has 63,125 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Navigator's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to this Navigator Reserve and experience the ultimate in luxury writ large. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMJJ2LT7KEL23009.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $454.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Forward Collision Mitigation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SYNC 3
Lane Keep Assist
