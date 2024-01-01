Menu
This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is a modern, simple and very rational vehicle that all of us should own. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. 

Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2019 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.This hatchback has 91,840 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. 

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html

Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley.

2019 Volkswagen Golf

91,840 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,840KM
VIN 3VWG57AU7KM024559

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Q160A
  • Mileage 91,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is a modern, simple and very rational vehicle that all of us should own. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2019 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.This hatchback has 91,840 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2019 Volkswagen Golf