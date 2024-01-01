$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L - Leather Seats
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L - Leather Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,100KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG9LR281224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This stylish Chrysler Pacifica is hands-down the ultimate family vehicle. This 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Designed for the family on the go, this 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever, luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress your neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is for you.This low mileage van has just 35,100 kms. It's white gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring-L. This amazing minivan comes with remote start, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, LED taillamps, fog lights, an auto dimming rear view mirror, automatic tri zone climate control, aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, power driver seat with Advance 'n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, upgraded suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow 'n Go folding seats with in floor storage, heated power mirrors, steering wheel cruise and audio control, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, and a rear view camera. For the ultimate in connectivity get ready for Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands free communication and streaming audio, USB and aux jack, and a 6 speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1BG9LR281224.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
2020 Chrysler Pacifica