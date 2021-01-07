Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

2,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

- Low Mileage

- Low Mileage

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6506185
  • Stock #: M015A
  • VIN: 1C4SDJGJ2LC443013

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M015A
  • Mileage 2,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

A real family hauler, a real SUV, and a real stylish ride, the Dodge Durango does it all. This 2020 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This low mileage SUV has just 2,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJGJ2LC443013.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Permanent locking hubs
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
3.70 Rear Axle Ratio
506w Regular Amplifier
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Pirelli Brand Tires
Leather Door Trim Insert
Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Illuminated Front Cupholder
1590# Maximum Payload
Streaming Audio
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
93.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

