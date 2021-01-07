2020 Dodge Durango

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Exterior Front fog lamps Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Permanent locking hubs Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case 220 Amp Alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder LED brakelights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Parkview Back-Up Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Black Side Windows Trim Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs turn-by-turn navigation directions 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Electric Power-Assist Steering Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio 506w Regular Amplifier 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Pirelli Brand Tires Leather Door Trim Insert Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Illuminated Front Cupholder 1590# Maximum Payload Streaming Audio Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 93.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Leather Gear Shifter Material Full-Time All-Wheel

