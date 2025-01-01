Menu
Fuel efficient with unstoppable performance, the Ford Edge is here to get you where ever you want to go. This 2020 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. 

With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 132,123 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. 
 To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J97LBA64404 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J97LBA64404</a>. 

 
To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a>

 
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
 Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley.

Details Description

12300173

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Used
VIN 2FMPK4J97LBA64404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Fuel efficient with unstoppable performance, the Ford Edge is here to get you where ever you want to go. This 2020 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 132,123 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J97LBA64404.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

