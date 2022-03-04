$40,694+ tax & licensing
$40,694
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2020 Ford Edge
SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
37,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8559917
- Stock #: 1714
- VIN: 2FMPK4J93LBA20187
- Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,125 KM
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Fuel efficient with unstoppable performance, the Ford Edge is here to get you where ever you want to go. This 2020 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 37,125 kms. It's dark persian green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J93LBA20187.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $265.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Departure Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Sync
Blind Spot Assist
Lane Keep Assist
4G LTE
