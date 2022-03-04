2020 Ford Edge

$40,694 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 1 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8559917

8559917 Stock #: 1714

1714 VIN: 2FMPK4J93LBA20187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,125 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Lane Departure Warning Automatic Emergency Braking Additional Features Sync Blind Spot Assist Lane Keep Assist 4G LTE

