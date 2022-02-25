2020 Ford Escape

$39,444 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 9 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8369985

Stock #: 1708

1708 VIN: 1FMCU9H61LUA42295

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,959 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Park Assist Sync Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN Lane Keep Assist Ford Co-Pilot360

