2020 Ford Expedition
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
19,168KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8912695
- Stock #: N145A
- VIN: 1FMJU1JT6LEA31781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between, this capable SUV has you covered! This 2020 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This low mileage SUV has just 19,168 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is XLT. Commanding and infinitely more comfortable than other full size SUV's, this Ford Expedition XLT comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, running boards, a 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch screen, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system with enhanced voice recognition. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot 360 with blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, power adjustable front seats, a leather steering wheel, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual zone climate control, a garage door transmitter, cruise control, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot 360, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1JT6LEA31781.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Park Assist
Voice Activation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Power Seats
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SYNC 3
Lane Keep Assist
Ford Co-Pilot 360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
