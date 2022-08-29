2020 Ford Explorer

$49,694 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9027667

9027667 Stock #: N198A

N198A VIN: 1FMSK8FH4LGB69296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Copper

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Evasion Assist Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist Power Tailgate Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.