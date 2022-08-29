$49,694+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
23,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9027667
- Stock #: N198A
- VIN: 1FMSK8FH4LGB69296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze and it's still the top contender with a premium interior, has high-tech features, and offers a robust powertrain. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 23,000 kms. It's copper in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Add a touch of luxury with this premium Ford Explorer Limited as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features unique aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, distance pacing cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring evasion assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automated emergency braking, a proximity key, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH4LGB69296.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $323.76 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Evasion Assist
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Power Tailgate
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
