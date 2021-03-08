Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

19,152 KM

Details Description Features

$75,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$75,444

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Limited - Leather Seats - Leather Trim

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Limited - Leather Seats - Leather Trim

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$75,444

+ taxes & licensing

19,152KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6644693
  • Stock #: 1612
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG9LFC44117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Leather Trim, Woodgrain Trim, Cooled Seats, Navigation!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This 2020 Ford F-150 essentially is the highly versatile, highly usable work truck that can feel downright luxurious when needed. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,152 kms. It's iconic silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Limited. In this top shelf F-150 Limited, unique and multi-contoured leather and wood trim throughout the interior, voice activated navigation, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, 4G WiFi, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system keep you in comfort and connectivity that makes sure you stay fresh for the task ahead. All the while a unique drivetrain and driver assistance technology like lane keep assist, adaptive stop-and-go cruise, reverse sensing, ProTrailer Backup Assist, and a 360 degree camera with split view display help make this truck way more capable than its comfort lets on. If good enough just simply will not do, than this F-150 Limited is ready. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Leather Trim, Woodgrain Trim, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Sytem.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG9LFC44117.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Compass
Fixed antenna
Leather Trim
woodgrain trim
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
glove box
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Navigation
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Regular Amplifier
KEYPAD
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Auto Locking Hubs
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Retractable Rear Step
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output -inc: auto start/stop technology system
GVWR: 3,061 kg (6,750 lb) Payload Package
Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum
Voice-Activated Navigation -inc: Pinch-to-Zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only
1280# Maximum Payload
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Premium Sound Sytem
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
360 Camera Front Camera w/Washer
360 Camera Left Side Camera
360 Camera Right Side Camera
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 28,315 KM
$25,444 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Navigat...
 53,868 KM
$81,444 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 24,951 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory