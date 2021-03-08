Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This 2020 Ford F-150 essentially is the highly versatile, highly usable work truck that can feel downright luxurious when needed. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,152 kms. It's iconic silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Limited. In this top shelf F-150 Limited, unique and multi-contoured leather and wood trim throughout the interior, voice activated navigation, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, 4G WiFi, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system keep you in comfort and connectivity that makes sure you stay fresh for the task ahead. All the while a unique drivetrain and driver assistance technology like lane keep assist, adaptive stop-and-go cruise, reverse sensing, ProTrailer Backup Assist, and a 360 degree camera with split view display help make this truck way more capable than its comfort lets on. If good enough just simply will not do, than this F-150 Limited is ready. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Leather Trim, Woodgrain Trim, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Sytem. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG9LFC44117.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Compass
Fixed antenna
Leather Trim
woodgrain trim
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
glove box
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Navigation
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade