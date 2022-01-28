$63,444+ tax & licensing
$63,444
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2020 Ford F-150
Platinum - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
$63,444
+ taxes & licensing
59,135KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8187858
- Stock #: 1703
- VIN: 1FTEW1E45LFA87689
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,135 KM
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,135 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Platinum is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, satin chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features also includes exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E45LFA87689.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $413.34 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $399 administration fee added to sale price. ).
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Tow Package
Aluminum Wheels
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Cargo Box Lighting
