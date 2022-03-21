$40,694 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 0 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8668175

8668175 Stock #: 1721

1721 VIN: 1FTFW1E57LKD03773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Abyss Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,039 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SiriusXM Chrome Exterior Accents 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Dynamic Hitch Assist Cargo Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.