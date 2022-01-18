Menu
2020 Ford F-350

95,168 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,168KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8145775
  • Stock #: N027A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT8LED64765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-350, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,168 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT8LED64765.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

