2020 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 1 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8145775

8145775 Stock #: N027A

N027A VIN: 1FT8W3BT8LED64765

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,168 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.