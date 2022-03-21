$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Location
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
72,021KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813978
- Stock #: N165A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT8LEE54501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black/stone Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,021 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 72,021 kms. It's black/stone grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
