Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
52,160KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9850298
- Stock #: P008B
- VIN: JA4AZ2A33LZ609074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,160 KM
Vehicle Description
This Outlander is the perfect blend of form and function with a muscular and wide stance. This 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Designed with your family in mind, the Mitsubishi Outlander blends sophistication and convenience with innovative, purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with up to 4 modes for reliable handling and stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. For an intuitive driving experience, you can get there with confidence in the Mitsubishi Outlander.This SUV has 52,160 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0