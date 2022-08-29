$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2020 RAM 1500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
83,498KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9049342
- Stock #: 1743
- VIN: 1C6SRFJM8LN261099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,498 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,498 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie comes very well equipped with luxurious styling, exclusive aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a remote starter. This stunning truck also comes with chrome exterior accents, dual zone climate control, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, power front seats, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJM8LN261099.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power pedals
Power Seats
Climate Control
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
LED Lights


