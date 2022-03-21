Menu
2021 Acura RDX

43,156 KM

Details Description

$50,694

+ tax & licensing
$50,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2021 Acura RDX

2021 Acura RDX

A-Spec

2021 Acura RDX

A-Spec

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$50,694

+ taxes & licensing

43,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8912680
  • Stock #: N166A
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H64ML803425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Clearly structured to look and feel modern and distinct among the crowd of crossover SUV's, this Acura RDX has become a true social status statement. This 2021 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This 2021 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura lineup, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Styled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, it is a bold statement piece.This SUV has 43,156 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $330.28 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.

Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

