$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Aluminum Wheels
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,400KM
VIN 2C4RC1ZG9MR524702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Climate Control!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
A perfect combination of comfort and class, the stunning Grand Caravan is designed to be noticed. This 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road, and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need ton's of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 73,400 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT lives up to its top of the line reputation with a more comfortable touring suspension, stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior accents, a 12 way power driver seat, rear heating and cooling controls, and front seat arm rests. You will also get plenty of seating, a 7 inch touchscreen display that features Uconnect 4, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless streaming audio, Stow'n Go seating, a proximity key for keyless entry, remote liftgate release, cruise control, a useful ParkView rear camera, and electronic stability control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG9MR524702.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
A perfect combination of comfort and class, the stunning Grand Caravan is designed to be noticed. This 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road, and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need ton's of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 73,400 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT lives up to its top of the line reputation with a more comfortable touring suspension, stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior accents, a 12 way power driver seat, rear heating and cooling controls, and front seat arm rests. You will also get plenty of seating, a 7 inch touchscreen display that features Uconnect 4, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless streaming audio, Stow'n Go seating, a proximity key for keyless entry, remote liftgate release, cruise control, a useful ParkView rear camera, and electronic stability control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG9MR524702.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2021 Ford F-150 99,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country - Leather Seats 96,842 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats 77,125 KM $47,694 + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan