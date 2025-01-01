$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
Used
77,806KM
VIN 2FMPK4J90MBA45758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,806 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2021 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 77,806 kms. It's burgundy velvet metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, a touchscreen featuring SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, rear parking sensors, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J90MBA45758.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
Park Assist
Sync
4G LTE
