Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2021 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 77,806 kms. Its burgundy velvet metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Edges trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, a touchscreen featuring SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, rear parking sensors, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J90MBA45758 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J90MBA45758</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2021 Ford Edge

77,806 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Edge

SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle
12924638

2021 Ford Edge

SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,806KM
VIN 2FMPK4J90MBA45758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2021 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 77,806 kms. It's burgundy velvet metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, a touchscreen featuring SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, rear parking sensors, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J90MBA45758.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

Park Assist
Sync
4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 77,806 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale in Kindersley, SK
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty 90,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale in Kindersley, SK
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe 41,086 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2021 Ford Edge