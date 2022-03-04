$90,694+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$90,694
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2021 Ford Expedition
2021 Ford Expedition
- Low Mileage
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$90,694
+ taxes & licensing
17,631KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8513081
- Stock #: 1713
- VIN: 1FMJK1PT5MEA54810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,631 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This low mileage SUV has just 17,631 kms. It's burgundy velvet metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1PT5MEA54810.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $590.88 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0