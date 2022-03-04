Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Expedition

17,631 KM

Details Description

$90,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$90,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Expedition

2021 Ford Expedition

- Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Expedition

- Low Mileage

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

  1. 8513081
  2. 8513081
  3. 8513081
  4. 8513081
  5. 8513081
  6. 8513081
  7. 8513081
  8. 8513081
  9. 8513081
  10. 8513081
  11. 8513081
  12. 8513081
  13. 8513081
  14. 8513081
  15. 8513081
  16. 8513081
  17. 8513081
  18. 8513081
  19. 8513081
  20. 8513081
  21. 8513081
  22. 8513081
Contact Seller

$90,694

+ taxes & licensing

17,631KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8513081
  • Stock #: 1713
  • VIN: 1FMJK1PT5MEA54810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This low mileage SUV has just 17,631 kms. It's burgundy velvet metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1PT5MEA54810.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $590.88 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.

Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 48,795 KM
$52,694 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL ...
 50,506 KM
$35,694 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 203,373 KM
$30,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory