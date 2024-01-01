Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2021 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 61,000 kms. Its infinite blue metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is Limited. Add a touch of luxury with this premium Ford Explorer Limited as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features unique aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, distance pacing cruise control and Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring evasion assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automated emergency braking, a proximity key, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FHXMGA53280 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FHXMGA53280</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2021 Ford Explorer

61,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8FHXMGA53280

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Tailgate

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Safety

Evasion Assist

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2021 Ford Explorer