2021 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
Used
61,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8FHXMGA53280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Heated Seats!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2021 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 61,000 kms. It's infinite blue metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Add a touch of luxury with this premium Ford Explorer Limited as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features unique aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, distance pacing cruise control and Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring evasion assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automated emergency braking, a proximity key, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FHXMGA53280.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Tailgate
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Safety
Evasion Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
2021 Ford Explorer