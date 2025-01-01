$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
Used
166,423KM
VIN 1FMSK8DHXMGB25727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,423 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2021 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 166,423 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value and comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, voice activated dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors, power liftgate, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DHXMGB25727.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
2021 Ford Explorer