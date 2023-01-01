Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-350

99,060 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-350

2021 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,060KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10542222
  • Stock #: P230A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT4MED35300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oixford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 99,060 kms. It's oixford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT4MED35300.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

2022 Ford Bronco Out...
 23,587 KM
$64,694 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 101,537 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 59,936 KM
$60,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory