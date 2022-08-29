$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon
2021 GMC Yukon
Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
64,140KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9316366
- Stock #: N254A
- VIN: 1GKS2DKL5MR139855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,140 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Truly an all-purpose vehicle, this GMC Yukon XL carries a ton of passengers and cargo with ease, and looks good doing it. This 2021 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 64,140 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium interior design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather heated steering wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, heated second row seats, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Forward collision alert
Navigation
Heads-Up Display
LED Lights
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
