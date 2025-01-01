$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,126KM
VIN 1C4RJKBG7M8199436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Your adventurous family deserves a trail-rated, yet comfortable SUV and this 2021 Grand Cherokee delivers with ease. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The next level in the iconic Grand Cherokee family, this 3 row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that that you can have an elegant interior and incredible off-road capability in the same package. Don't let its size fool you, this Grand Cherokee L may be a bit longer, but it still offers excellent agility and modern efficiency. Whether you're navigating a backwood trail or taking your family to the shopping mall, this award winning Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter where it may be.This SUV has 73,126 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJKBG7M8199436.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Your adventurous family deserves a trail-rated, yet comfortable SUV and this 2021 Grand Cherokee delivers with ease. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The next level in the iconic Grand Cherokee family, this 3 row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that that you can have an elegant interior and incredible off-road capability in the same package. Don't let its size fool you, this Grand Cherokee L may be a bit longer, but it still offers excellent agility and modern efficiency. Whether you're navigating a backwood trail or taking your family to the shopping mall, this award winning Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter where it may be.This SUV has 73,126 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJKBG7M8199436.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - Leather Seats 114,646 KM $25,694 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats 201,098 KM $35,694 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Bronco Sport - Low Mileage 4,080 KM $46,194 + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee