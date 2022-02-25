$62,444+ tax & licensing
$62,444
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2021 RAM 1500
Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
48,202KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8369988
- Stock #: N101A
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT1MN599303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2021 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,202 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This Ram 1500 Sport comes very well equipped with performance styling, unique aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This sleek pickup truck also comes with body-colored bumpers with rear step, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, an HD suspension, towing equipment, a Parkview rear camera, front fog lights and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVT1MN599303.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $406.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $399 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
REAR CAMERA
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
