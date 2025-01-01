Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500 HD. This 2021 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This 2021 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,821 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5GLXMG598000 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5GLXMG598000</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2021 RAM 2500

83,821 KM

Details Description

$66,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 2500

Watch This Vehicle
12245002

2021 RAM 2500

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$66,694

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,821KM
VIN 3C6UR5GLXMG598000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500 HD. This 2021 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This 2021 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,821 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5GLXMG598000.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2017 Ford Expedition Limited - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Kindersley, SK
2017 Ford Expedition Limited - Sunroof - Navigation 150,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty - Low Mileage for sale in Kindersley, SK
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty - Low Mileage 19,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Kindersley, SK
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 270,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$66,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 2500