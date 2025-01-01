$66,694+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 2500
2021 RAM 2500
2021 RAM 2500
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$66,694
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,821KM
VIN 3C6UR5GLXMG598000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,821 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500 HD. This 2021 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2021 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,821 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5GLXMG598000.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
2021 RAM 2500