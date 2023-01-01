Menu
2022 Ford Bronco

23,246 KM

Details Description Features

$62,694

+ tax & licensing
$62,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2022 Ford Bronco

2022 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks - Navigation - Heated Seats

2022 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks - Navigation - Heated Seats

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$62,694

+ taxes & licensing

23,246KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10530657
  • Stock #: 1824
  • VIN: 1FMDE5BH2NLA78137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Pepper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

From the weekend warriors to the off-road purists, everyday life is more rewarding with a Ford Bronco. This 2022 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This SUV has 23,246 kms. It's red pepper in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Bronco's trim level is Outer Banks. A throw back to the good ol' days, this Bronco Outer Banks comes with plenty of attitude and extra style, thanks to its upgraded aluminum wheels, painted fender flares, signature LED headlights, a large touchscreen featuring SYNC 4, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, connected navigation and a remote engine start. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes tons of storage, a highly capable off-road suspension, removable doors and a targa roof, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, forward collision warning and pre-collision assist, a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes, heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, tubular side steps and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE5BH2NLA78137.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

remote start
Navigation

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
Ford Co-Pilot360

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-XXXX

306-463-2686

