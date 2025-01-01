Menu
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between, this capable SUV has you covered! This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isnt much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 79,123 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1RT5NEA39040 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1RT5NEA39040</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Description

This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between, this capable SUV has you covered! This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 79,123 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1RT5NEA39040.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

