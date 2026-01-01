$49,194+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Expedition
2022 Ford Expedition
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$49,194
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,001KM
VIN 1FMJK1MTXNEA01008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 122,001 km. It's Star White Metallic Tri-Coat in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MTXNEA01008.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 122,001 km. It's Star White Metallic Tri-Coat in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MTXNEA01008.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2022 Ford Expedition 122,001 KM $49,194 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 59,291 KM $63,694 + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 XLT - Climate Control - Navigation 26,314 KM $52,694 + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$49,194
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2022 Ford Expedition