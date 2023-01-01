2022 Ford F-150

$57,694 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 1 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10337403

10337403 Stock #: P182A

P182A VIN: 1FTFW1E59NFC21734

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stone Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,160 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Pickup Cargo Box Lights FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

