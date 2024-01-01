Menu
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2022 Ford F-150 isnt your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. 

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,000 kms. Its star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. 

Our F-150s trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Limited is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with top of the line features such as a power sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive chrome exterior accents, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, evasion assist, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. Additional features include larger exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful 360 view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Adaptive Suspension, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.

2022 Ford F-150

83,000 KM

$65,694

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2022 Ford F-150

Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$65,694

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED0NFA33143

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Adaptive Suspension!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2022 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,000 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Limited is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with top of the line features such as a power sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive chrome exterior accents, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, evasion assist, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. Additional features include larger exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful 360 view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Adaptive Suspension, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Convenience

Tow Package

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

POWER RUNNING BOARDS

Mechanical

Adaptive suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Ford Co-Pilot360

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-XXXX

306-463-2686

$65,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2022 Ford F-150