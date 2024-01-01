$65,694+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2022 Ford F-150
Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$65,694
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED0NFA33143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Adaptive Suspension!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2022 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,000 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Limited is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with top of the line features such as a power sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive chrome exterior accents, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, evasion assist, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. Additional features include larger exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful 360 view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Adaptive Suspension, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED0NFA33143.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Mechanical
Adaptive suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Ford Co-Pilot360
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$65,694
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2022 Ford F-150