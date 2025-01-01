Menu
Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 110,000 kms. Its oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150s trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E80NFB36467.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html

Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.

2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay
110,000 KM
$38,694 + tax & licensing
VIN 1FTFW1E80NFB36467

Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 110,000 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E80NFB36467.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Chrome Exterior Accents
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting

2022 Ford F-150