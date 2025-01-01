$64,694+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
Platinum - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2022 Ford F-150
Platinum - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$64,694
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,125KM
VIN 1FTFW1EDXNFB73099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, 360 Camera!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 55,125 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Platinum is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, satin chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, evasion assist, pre-collision assist, parking sensors, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, adaptive cruise control, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful 360 degree view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EDXNFB73099.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 55,125 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Platinum is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, satin chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, evasion assist, pre-collision assist, parking sensors, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, adaptive cruise control, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful 360 degree view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EDXNFB73099.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Cargo Box Lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 39,500 KM $61,694 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor - Heated Seats 39,316 KM $70,694 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Enclave Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 73,787 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$64,694
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2022 Ford F-150