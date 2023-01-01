$96,694+ tax & licensing
$96,694
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
$96,694
+ taxes & licensing
24,525KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10178574
- Stock #: 1807
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT9NEE98977
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,525 KM
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 24,525 kms. It's rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Ford F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen with SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, side running boards, power front seats, a digital dash, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT9NEE98977.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch
remote start
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Ford Co-Pilot360
SYNC 4
