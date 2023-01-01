$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2022 Ford F-350
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10404576
- Stock #: P200A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BNXNEE61146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 26,500 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BNXNEE61146.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0