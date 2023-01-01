$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty - Low Mileage
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty - Low Mileage
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
19,532KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT5NEE98975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-350, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,532 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT5NEE98975.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
2022 Ford F-350