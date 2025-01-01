$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,296KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT9NED66317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,296 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 146,296 kms. It's stone grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT9NED66317.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2022 Ford F-350